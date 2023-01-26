The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania Police Commissioner Donna Adams recognised with Public Service Medal

IB
By Isabel Bird
January 26 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Adams

The leadership of Commissioner Donna Adams was crucial during the COVID-19 outbreak in the North West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.