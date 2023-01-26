The leadership of Commissioner Donna Adams was crucial during the COVID-19 outbreak in the North West.
Her skills are being recognised on Australia Day with a Public Service Medal for her outstanding public service and leadership through the pandemic.
Commissioner Adams was Emergency Operations Commander for the Tasmanian Health Service and the Deputy State Controller when a state of emergency was declared for Tasmania.
Acting Commissioner Jonathan Higgins said Commissioner Adams coordinated a complex hospital closure, deep cleaning and recommissioning, at the same time as ensuring patient health remained a priority.
"On account of her exemplary leadership, resilience, professionalism and dedication, as Emergency Operations Commander, Commissioner Adams has made a significant contribution to bringing the outbreak under control in the North West, and avoiding the risk of an uncontrolled and potentially longer disruption of health services and widespread impact of COVID-19 on theTasmanian community."
He said Commissioner Adams had the safety, wellbeing and support of her workforce, colleagues and fellow Tasmanians at the forefront of her decision making and actions.
"Commissioner Adams deservedly holds the respect and trust of those around her and the wider community," he said.
Another Tasmanian's outstanding service during the pandemic has also been recognised, with Deputy Secretary Hosptials and Primary Care Dale Webster's leadership being honoured.
He was in several roles throughout the pandemic, including Commander of the Tasmanian Vaccination Emergency Operations Centre.
Under his leadership Tasmania has consistently achieved one of the highest vaccination rates in the country.
Importantly, he has worked with key stakeholders to ensure high vaccination uptake has been achieved in high priority groups including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.
"It was a real privilege to be asked to work on the COVID 19 response, and it meant I worked with some incredible people," Mr Webster said.
"As a personal award, this honour is very conflicting because my success has been built around the teams that I worked with and the leaders that enabled me to get on with the job.
"The COVID response could be all consuming and I could not have been involved without the support of my wife, Tricia, and family."
