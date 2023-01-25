Two witnesses to the first crash on High St at 2:10pm said after hearing the crash they looked up and saw a silver Holden Executive, that had been hit, shoot across the street and hit two cars parked on High Street. The car that appears to have hit the Executive, a Holden Calais, had driven up Ann St and was in the process of crossing High St when it collided with the Executive. It came to rest in High St with its front heavily damaged.Within minutes of the accident a number of men in high-vis removed items from the Calais and tried to move it. One of the men threatened a resident taking pictures of the accident scene.