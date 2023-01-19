Sentiment from the state government to reverse Boag's decision to close its visitor centre has been criticised by the Tasmanian Hospitality Association.
Boag's brewery owner's Lion will pull the pin on the brewery tours, bar and function hire on January 31.
On Thursday morning, Premier Jeremy Rockliff's announced the state government would be ready to assist Lion to keep the iconic experience running into the future.
THA chief executive officer Steve Old threw cold water on Mr Rockliff's call to action.
"The Premier can say he is disappointed with the decision from Lion, but we are appalled at his refusal to act when he had the chance," Mr Old said.
"His office was advised of this yesterday [Wednesday] and did nothing, yet today, they come out swinging saying they were blindsided which is totally untrue."
He said Lion and the THA had been in conversation with the state government over many years about the struggles the brewery was facing.
"We flagged the struggles the visitor centre was facing on several occasions with state government ministers, but they chose to ignore our concerns," he said.
On top of the industry being hampered by COVID-19, Mr Old said rising costs associated with beer had put a "monumental strain on hospitality businesses".
Those costs included the federal government's tax hike of four percent last August, rising energy costs, freight costs and uncertainty over the implementation of the container deposit system.
"And to top everything off, TasWater only yesterday announced it is targeting some of Launceston's biggest industrial groups, including Boag's, to charge full costs for treating trade waste they generate," Mr Old said.
Boag's Brewery director Nathan Calman reiterated they had been faced with hurdles.
"We understand the closure of the Boag's visitor centre comes as disappointing news to the local community," Calman said.
"The reality is that we are facing a number of sharply rising cost and regulatory pressures across our business and here in Tasmania specifically, including the cost of energy increasing by over 50 percent, trade waste treatment costs and rising transport costs that have led us to make the tough call to simplify our operations and focus on brewing at Boag's.
"These all come off the back of a very challenging period for the industry, which is yet to recover to pre-COVID levels.
"We've had constructive conversations with Premier Rockcliff today on the challenges we are facing and look forward to continuing our dialogue."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
