Calls to keep Boag's visitor centre open have come right from the top.
On Wednesday, Lion announced the visitor centre would be axed, with its final day in operation to be January 30.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the state government was standing ready to assist Boag's owner Lion to keep the iconic experience running into the future.
"I am disappointed at this decision, which is a massive kick in the guts for both the workers at the site and the local Launceston economy," Mr Rockliff said.
"The Boag's visitor centre has been an iconic drawcard for Launceston for decades that attracts visitors from across the country, and there's no doubt its closure will be detrimental to the Northern economy.
"I understand the mainland owner has cited the impact of COVID-19 as justification for this decision, but with our economy strong and visitors returning in record numbers, this does not appear to pass the pub test."
Mr Rockliff said the state government had reached out to Lion management on Thursday morning for further explanation for the decision.
Meanwhile, Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer Will Cassidy and Launceston mayor Danny Gibson both held hope the visitor centre could reopen in the future.
"We're really proud of Boag's and have a long relationship with them and look forward potentially for the hospitality venue to reopen should things stabilise," Mr Cassidy said.
On Wednesday, a Lion's spokesperson told The Examiner the reasons for the closure of its visitor centre was a decline in beer consumption, rising input costs and the impact of COVID-19, including a decline in visitor numbers.
Mr Cassidy confirmed issues impacting Boag's, and other businesses in the region, were rising energy prices and the cost of freight and supply chain challenges.
"It will be a loss as a hospitality venue, but when business diversifies and goes through challenges ... they do need to go back to their core business," Cassidy said on Thursday.
"We want to see Boag's thrive."
Cr Gibson said the closure of the visitor centre was a "significant blow" for Launceston's visitor economy.
"Lion has pointed to a range of COVID-19 related factors in its decision-making, and there's no doubt the past few years have been extremely tough for all kinds of businesses," Cr Gibson said.
"However, it's my intention to seek a meeting with Lion as soon as practicable to better understand the decision and to explore any opportunities to re-consider the closure in the future.
"I extend my sympathies to the affected staff at Boag's who have done so much to boost Launceston's reputation as a visitor destination to a global audience."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
