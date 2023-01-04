How did dead prison escapee flee authorities?

Tasmanian authorities are not revealing how an escapee prisoner, who was murdered while on the run, was able to flee from the Royal Hobart Hospital.
Meanwhile, the man who shot the escapee was charged with murder on Wednesday.
Nicholas Aaron Scott, 26, escaped from the hospital on Monday night, and was later found dead at the outlying suburb of Granton.
Tasmania Police said they have charged a 20 year old man with his murder as part of their investigation into the shooting.
"The police investigation is ongoing into the incident which resulted in the death of 26-year-old Nicholas Scott who had escaped Prison custody," they said.
"Anyone with information that would assist the investigation is urged to contact Glenorchy CIB on 131 444 ... Information can be provided anonymously."
The Justice Department's Tasmanian Prison Service was asked how the escape occurred but a spokesperson said it cannot comment on individual circumstances.
"As the matter is the subject of an ongoing Tasmania Police investigation, no further details can be provided at this stage," they said.
"A separate investigation is also being carried out by the TPS into the circumstances of this incident."
The incident is the second escape in two years involving the Royal Hobart Hospital, where last year on February 11, a male prisoner escaped as part of an external escort to the hospital.
The TPS spokesperson would also not comment on whether prisoners are under constant surveillance while receiving treatment, nor how many security personell are used to keep prisoners secure while at the hospital.
"The TPS undertakes individual risk assessments to determine the appropriate security processes and staffing requirements required to undertake all external prisoner escorts."
Mr Scott escaped from guards at around 10.30pm and is believed to have gone to Salamanca where he borrowed a mobile phone from a bystander outside Jack Greene.
Police believe he made a call at around 11.40pm.
Two hours later he was dead.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.