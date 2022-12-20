After unexpectedly taking on the role of Premier in 2022, Jeremy Rockliff says he has learnt to adjust to the unexpected.
"I've actually enjoyed the role, more than I perhaps would have anticipated," he said.
"It's a job never without its challenges... but I'm very capably supported by my parliamentary colleagues, the team around me... our staff, and my family as well."
Mr Rockliff is now Tasmania's longest-serving member of state Parliament and this year marks the 20th anniversary of his first election in 2002.
The Premier said that his commitment to serving in parliament is a reflection of his enjoyment of role as a member of Parliament, adding that he remains committed to standing for re-election in 2025 and completing the full term.
"Before every election I've had, I've been asked 'do I intend on standing at the next election?' I think I was even asked that in 2005," he said.
"Of course, the longer you stay in Parliament, people believe you're closer to going back to the farm."
Mr Rockliff said that his government's focus remains on growing the economy, and ensuring a caring community.
"I'm very proud of all Tasmanians, Tasmanian industry and businesses for really picking themselves up following the height of the pandemic, and backing themselves and backing Tasmania with confidence," he said.
"This state is being celebrated right across the world, not only what we've been able to achieve in the strength of our economy, but also our renewable energy capacity as well."
The Premier said that he is always looking forward, but wants to ensure that when he reflects on this third term of a state Liberal government, that they "still [made] the important calls that will set us up in the future"
This opportunity is not to be squandered, "because it's very easy to say no to things," he added.
Among the hard calls this year, was the announcement of plans for an additional stadium in Hobart, which Mr Rockliff admits has not been a popular decision.
Pointing out that every other Australian state has an AFL team, the Premier said "Why would a premier knock back an opportunity that every other state has got?"
"So you've got to see these things through and look beyond the short term politics and see what the opportunities are on the horizon.
"And that's important, not what might be tough right now politically, but what might be the opportunity in 10 years' time."
Mr Rockliff said that building the controversial stadium is about more than securing an AFL team for the state.
"And why wouldn't I want for every Tasmanian [to also have] all the concerts, all the events that are bypassed in Tasmania"
Mr Rockliff said he is up to the challenge of managing the responsibility of being Health Minister alongside his duties as Premier.
"I will fill my day with whatever responsibilities that I have," he said.
The Premier said that feedback about the challenges in the health portfolio comes back directly to him, and no one else.
"I'm able to work with what is a an outstanding Department of Health led by an outstanding leader, and Kathrine Morgan-Wicks, and work through the challenges that every other state of Australia is having," he said.
Mr Rockliff said he approaches health as a collaborative effort with the federal government, and he is looking forward to announcing future reforms as a result of collaboration with federal Health Minister Mark Butler.
"I recognise the fact that if people aren't able to access a GP in time and don't get support with their care in the appropriate time... they get sicker as a result and then end up in our acute care system."
"So that's why our primary care system and our acute care system and health has to gel together far better than it probably has ever done.
The Premier said that he would like to see people engaged in the community, and that he looks to Tasmanian industries to provide social and economic infrastructure to achieve this.
"I want as many Tasmanians participating in their community, through employment, volunteer capacity, whatever it might be as much as possible."
"That's why, when people criticise me for supporting sustainability in our mining industry, or agriculture, or our salmon industry, or forest industry...I make no apologies," he said.
"On the North-West Coast, there are many thousands of families that rely on our resource based industries, and that's where the wealth is generated."
"You can't shut down a salmon industry or a forest industry, and expect to have your elective surgery waiting lists going down every month, which it has been going down for the past 12 months," he added.
Increasing the size of Parliament was another tough call that the Premier said he was prepared to make.
"Ever since the Parliament was reduced in 1998 people have acknowledged that was the wrong thing to do," Mr Rockliff said.
"People expect that governments... are prepared to make decisions in the best interest of Tasmanians."
I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and politics. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au
