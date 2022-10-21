This October Tasmanians will be able to experience a series of nationally recognised works right at their doorstep.
Curated by the Art Gallery of New South Wales, 'Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize' celebrates 100 years of Australia's oldest and most-loved portrait award, while reflecting upon the changing face of the nation.
As one of only eight national venues, the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery will be the exclusive destination for the exhibition while in Tasmania; marking the first time works from the Prize have toured to the state.
Creative arts and cultural services general manager Shane Fitzgerald said the tour of this exhibition to QVMAG was a milestone moment, not only for the institution but for the entire state.
"To welcome a selection of works to Tasmania from one of our nation's most iconic art prizes - for the first time - is a momentous occasion," he said.
"With works representing a century of submissions to the Archibald Prize, this exhibition explores a range of incredible portraiture works from prominent and emerging artists across Australia and New Zealand.
"I encourage all Tasmanians to make the most of this landmark exhibition visiting our state. It's certainly one not to be missed."
Arranged thematically, Archie 100 delves into the controversies and the commonplace, the triumphant and the thwarted, and honours the artists who have made the Archibald Prize the most sought-after accolade in Australian art today.
The Art Gallery of New South Wales exhibition curator Natalie Wilson said Archie 100 includes portraits by a wide range of artists from across Australia and New Zealand and from every decade of the prize.
"Each portrait selected for Archie 100 offers an exciting glimpse into a specific moment in time. Together, these works uncover changes in society in engaging ways, enabling people to experience how artistic styles and approaches to portraiture have changed over time,"she said.
"Visitors can expect to see and discover stories of renowned portraits of identities from the past century, magnificent portraits of intriguing characters whose names have today been forgotten, and works that have not been seen in public since first being exhibited in the Archibald Prize."
Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize will be on display at the Queen Victoria Museum at Inveresk from October 22 to January 8.
This is a ticketed exhibition, with ticket sales available via the QVMAG Eventbrite page and on-site at the Museum at Inveresk.
For more information visit qvmag.tas.gov.au
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
