Massive energy project unveiled

By Benjamin Seeder
December 20 2022 - 3:00am
Spanish electric utility Iberdrola will join forces with Australian group Abel Energy in a $1.7 billion project to construct a hydrogen and methanol production plant at Bell Bay by 2026, the companies confirmed on Monday.

