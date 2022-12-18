The Kmart Plaza is set to expand including some new retail spaces.
In a development application to City of Launceston council, the Racecourse Crescent shopping centre is looking to construct new spaces at the front of the centre.
The plaza currently houses a 24-hour Kmart, a Coles, JJ's Bakery, Priceline and other food retailers. Outside the plaza is MyCar Tyre and Auto.
This development, which represents the plaza's third stage of upgrades, will focus on new specialty shops covering about 1250 square metres.
The plans will reduce the numbers of parking spots in the car park, which is owned by Care Park and has more than 500 spaces available for three-hour free parking.
The second stage of development reduced the carpark from 580 to 529 spaces, and this stage will reduce it by a further 57 spots, leaving the plaza with a total of 472 car parks.
According to traffic guides, the site needs to offer about 400 spaces for its size, so the centre still offers more than required.
The plans for the plaza include expanding the centre from the front, and the partial demolition of existing structures including pavement and kerbing.
Existing walls and fixtures determined to be "redundant" will also be removed.
In 2019, the plaza announced the $4 million development, with new tenants for the ground floor which was the first stage of the development.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
