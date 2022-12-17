TasWater has unearthed a one-tonne blockage of wipes at one of their treatment locations.
A jet aerator at the St Helens sewage treatment plant entangled itself in almost a tonne of wet wipes and other rubbish - which workers had to untangle by hand.
TasWater continues to warn people to not flush wipes and only the "three Ps" - pee, poo and toilet paper.
In May, the Australian Flushable Products Standards were announced to outline the criteria for materials which are suitable for flushing down the toilet in Australia and New Zealand.
These standards were designed to help reduce the volume of unsuitable items requiring removal from the state's sewerage network.
Many wipes are market as "flushable" but in fact do not break down. The standards mean companies can get a "flushable" symbol on their products, however this is a voluntary standard.
Flushing items such as wet-wipes risk blocking both the household pipes as well as TasWater's sewerage system and remain a problem right up until TasWater staff have to sift them out when they reach the sewage treatment plant.
Items that cannot be flushed include nappies, which TasWater say are a common item found contributing to blockages.
Other contributors include tampons and sanitary items, hairballs, cotton balls, cotton bud sticks, dental floss, and condoms.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
