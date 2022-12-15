A Riverside man who made three sexual comments to a 10-year-old girl during a live stream will be eligible for release from jail in four months.
Bradley Maxwell Hidding, 46, the son of former Liberal Opposition Leader Rene Hidding, pleaded guilty last week to three counts: use a carriage service for sexual activity with a person under 16 years of age; a count of access child abuse material and possess child abuse material.
Justice Robert Pearce imposed a twelve-month jail sentence but allowed Hidding to be released after four months upon payment of a $5000 security and a two-year good behaviour undertaking.
The court heard that Hidding was one of 180 people watching the live stream of the girl on March 4, 2019, when users could leave comments that she could read. She was asked to take off her top by other users.
"You made three sexual comments to her," Justice Pearce said.
The streaming was on the application Vibo and comprised the charge use a carriage service for sexual activity with a person under the age of 17 years.
He said that Hidding's denial that he was sexually attracted to children was not consistent with his conduct in relation to the 10-year-old in which he had demonstrated a sexual interest.
Justice Pearce required that Hidding be on the sex offenders' registration for four years after release.
He said that Hidding was extremely fortunate that mandatory sentences for the crimes had been enacted after Hidding's crimes.
The maximum sentence was 15 years in jail.
The court heard Hidding became addicted to pornography as a fifteen-year-old after seeing a relations hardcore porn collection. It was put to the court that he became desensitised.
Hidding kept them on three devices, including his Samsung phone and tablet and a Buffalo hard drive.
Justice Pearce said Hidding accessed child abuse material on 17 days out of 40 between March 20 and April 30, 2020, downloading 1816 files.
They comprised the anal and genital regions of pre-pubescent children.
"I have seen examples and some images are highly depraved and degrading," he said.
The possession of child abuse material comprised of videos and images of children in sexually suggestive poses.
Some material included the rape of a toddler by an adult male and sexual intercourse between children.
Justice Pearce said the material retained included 548 involving a girl named Naomia and others involving Star.
"There was penetrative sex in fifteen files," he said.
Justice Pearce said that Hidding lost his job in the building and construction industry after the charges became public.
The porn addiction had been a contributing factor in the breakdown of two marriages, the court heard.
"At the time of the breakup of the first marriage, he was watching 4-5 hours a day," his counsel Greg Barns said last week.
Mr Barns said Hidding could not look his father in the eye and he knew that he was bitterly disappointed in him as a human.
"Shame does not adequately describe the painful emotions he feels," Mr Barns said.
Justice Pearce said that Hidding's feelings of shame and remorse were more about the effect on "you and your relationships and your family".
"What is important is to realise what the damage to children that are the subject of these crimes," he said.
He said the child was a real person who would likely have suffered terrible abuse.
"There is a very strong need to punish you and serve as a warning to others," he said.
"The only appropriate sentence is a sentence of imprisonment."
