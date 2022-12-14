Kids with disabilities such as ADHD, autism and dyslexia are being suspended from Tasmanian state schools at concerning rates, leading Labor to call for equitable improvements in the support systems.
More than 880 students with disabilities were suspended this year up until Term 3, following a record number of student suspensions in the 2021 school year.
Labor education spokesman Josh Willie called on the government to provide an update on its Reasonable Adjustments Funding Model (RAFM) review for kids with disability.
RAFM came into existence in 2020, where any student showing signs of a disability, including ADHD, autism and dyslexia, who is diagnosed or waiting for a diagnosis, should receive funding and go on an individual learning plan.
But community experiences reveal that the model is not working as it was intended.
Mr Willie said it was time for the government to conduct its review, outline the terms of reference and provide transparency around who was conducting the review.
"Labor has consistently supported the Reasonable Adjustments Funding Model since its implementation but we have had some concerns about its implementation...examples of students who have not been set up for success, and examples of schools who are struggling under the new model," Mr Willie said.
"Suspension is an indicator of disengagement...far too many students with disabilities are being suspended in our schools and that shows they are not being supported the way they should be."
Tasmanian Education Reform Lobby founder Kristen Desmond said if RAFM was working properly, all kids displaying disabilities at school would be getting support.
She said she "constantly" hears of students with disabilities getting suspended because schools "don't know how to manage them and don't have the right support for them".
"Under this model if a child needs an adjustment to participate in the curriculum on the same basis as their non-disabled peers then funding should flow. It was designed to catch the kids falling through the cracks," Ms Desmond said.
"But parents are saying 'my child is not getting funded' and schools are telling parents their children are not eligible for funding because they need to have a formal diagnosis," she said.
"The Department is saying that this is not happening, but in reality, that is exactly what is happening...either it is a breakdown at school department level, or there is absolutely a cap and the department is cherry picking who gets funded and who doesn't."
An Education Department spokesman said all efforts are made by schools to resolve unacceptable behaviour before the suspension of a student occurs.
They said an independent review of the Educational Adjustments approach and its implementation in schools will be undertaken next year.
"The Department's Educational Adjustments approach for students with disability has provided additional funding for schools to further support students with disability, so they can participate on the same basis as their peers with the aim to support more successful engagement of students with disability," they said.
"The Department continues to invest in supports, coaching and professional learning in the area of inclusive practice to build staff capacity to support students with disability to remain safe and engaged learners."
They said state schools utilise the expertise of school psychologists, speech and language pathologists and social workers to develop Learning Plans for students with disability to provide further support for their successful engagement.
