A special visitor arrived at Launceston Benevolent Society several weeks ago.
Two years earlier, they had come to the organisation seeking help to get through a domestic violence situation.
This time, they came with flowers for staff members and a donation of groceries to help other in-need Launceston residents.
"We helped them in a number of ways, which to you or I may not have been significant, but to them it was and got them through a very difficult part in their life," chief executive Rodney Spinks said.
"We were just one part of the network helping them at that time, but they remembered that.
"They were back on their feet again, had a job and were just in a new area in their life."
It's a story that demonstrates the importance of community at a time when a growing number of Tasmanians are feeling the pinch.
The Benevolent Society is one of four Launceston-based beneficiaries of The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal.
This summer, the organisation is focusing on keeping people in their homes amid rising interest rates and the costs associated with Christmas and the back to school period.
"It's the cost of living at the moment that's hurting a lot of people," Mr Spinks said.
"For us it'll be trying to help people stay in the house that they've got in whatever way they can.
"We can't pay people's rent - we can help them for a week or two - but it might be we can supplement food from time to time.
"The Empty Stocking Appeal will help us to try and give them a little bit more support over the Christmas period and into the New Year as well."
Funds from the appeal are split between City Mission, St Vincent de Paul, Salvation Army and Launceston Benevolent Society.
As of Tuesday, the appeal had raised about $55,000.
Donations can be made at The Examiner's office at Level 2, 113 Cimitiere Street. or via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 035-822; Acc: 011517887).
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
