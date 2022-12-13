Northern Tasmanians continue to dig deep for community members who are doing it tough this Christmas.
As of Tuesday, The Examiner's 114th Empty Stocking Appeal had raised about $55,000 for City Mission, The Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul and the Launceston Benevolent Society.
Launceston accountancy firm Johnson Breward Brown added $1500 to the tally on Tuesday.
JBB principal Alex Webb said the well-documented increase in homelessness across Launceston made it an imperative time to give.
"We're really focused on trying to give back to the Launceston community," he said.
"A couple of times a year as a senior management group we choose some charities that we can donate to.
"It's all about giving back."
Empty Stocking Appeal donations can be made at selected Northern Tasmanian newsagents, at The Examiner's office at Level 2, 113 Cimitiere Street, or via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 035-822; Acc: 011517887).
