Rocherlea social housing project set for late-2023 completion

Tasmanians could begin moving into a new Rocherlea housing development as early as December 2023.
The construction of 48 two and three-bedroom units on King Billy Crescent will begin early next year as part of the state government's plan to build 10,000 affordable homes by 2032.
The units will be allocated to Tasmanians on the social housing register, including a 15 per cent allocation to Aboriginal Tasmanians.
Housing Minister Guy Barnett said the state government had committed more than $2.5 million towatds the project, which is being delivered by Community Housing Ltd.
"We need to build more homes faster and we have a plan to do that," Mr Barnett said.
"There's still a lot more to do.
"That's why we're investing record funding to deliver this - $204 million in this financial year, $538 million over the next four years, $1.5 billion between now and 2032."
Community Housing Ltd managing director Steve Bevington said phased occupancy would see residents move in as soon as individual units are completed.
Hamish Geale
