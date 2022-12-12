The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Rocherlea social housing project set for late-2023 completion

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
December 12 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State Housing Minister Guy Barnett, Federal Housing Minister Julie Collins, Community Housing Ltd managing director Steve Bevington and Community Housing Board chairman John De Vries. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmanians could begin moving into a new Rocherlea housing development as early as December 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.