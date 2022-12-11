The Examiner
Derby logging to resume following court decision

By Benjamin Seeder
December 12 2022 - 3:00am
A court decision will allow Sustainable Timber Tasmania to resume logging near the Derby mountain biking trails. File Photo

The Supreme Court in Launceston last week ruled that logging in the Krushka's forest near the famous Derby mountain bike trails can go ahead, after a challenge by an environmental group was refused.

