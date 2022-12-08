The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Court

Daina Lin Woolnough-Curtin pleads guilty to breaking into a mans shed

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
December 9 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman destroyed cannabis plant

A woman who used a hammer to break into a man's shed and destroy cannabis plants claims she was antagonised to commit the offence after the man said she should abort her baby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.