Public gives feedback on Launceston Gastronomy designation

A special public 'Voting Wall' has been installed in Brisbane St Mall, the culmination of a three-month campaign by Launceston Gastronomy to broaden awareness of the City's UNESCO designation.
The campaign asked participants to write in 20 words or less 'What does gastronomy means to them?' Over 200 entries were received, and 20 finalists chosen. The 20 entries are displayed on the 'Voting Wall' in the Mall.
Chair of Launceston Gastronomy Jane Bennett said that gastronomy is really about us all, so it should go to a community vote.
"Gastronomy means so many different things to different people from right across the food sector," she said.
"Voting is really simple, no pencils required. Voters simply point their phone at the QR code and like the entry they think should win. The entry with the most votes will win a $500 voucher to a hospitality venue of their choice anywhere in Northern Tasmania.
"It could be a restaurant or a café -the choice is theirs".
Voting will close at 9am on December 22, and the winner will be announced that day.
"We think this is a wonderful way for locals and visitors to engage in our UNESCO City of Gastronomy designation and gain a real understanding that gastronomy is more than fine dining," MS Bennett said.
"It is very much about where our food comes from and how it is grown. Our designation acknowledges the many wonderful food venues in the city that source fresh ingredients from Northern Tasmanian producers."
Executive Officer for Launceston Central City Amanda McEvoy said it was decided to make the 'Voting Wall' a part of the Christmas attractions.
"It will be one of our draw cards for people to be in the City over the next few weeks," she said.
"Launceston Central City are proud to have partnered with Launceston Gastronomy and the City Council to make the voting wall in the heart of the city possible."
Back in November 2021 The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) named Launceston as a City of Gastronomy under its Creative Cities Network.
The Creative Cities Network was established in 2004, and aims to promote cooperation between endorsed cities and encourage sustainable development.
Other cites tapped for the honour include Thessaloniki in Greece, Rouen in France and Lankaran in Azerbaijan. Launceston is only the second city in Australia to win the designation, joining Bendigo back who made the list in 2019.
UNESCO's City of Gastronomy Project celebrates and enshrines areas of the world renowned for culinary and agricultural excellence, examining the full sweep of a region's food production chain and heritage.
To help develop the application back in 2018, the Creative Cities Steering Group brought together a wide array tourism and hospitality groups like FermenTasmania and Visit Northern Tasmania, as well as UTAS and councils.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
