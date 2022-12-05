Thanks Launceston: Empty Stocking Appeal has raised $1 million since 2010

Launceston has a proud history of generosity.
For 114 years, residents have given to The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal, which supports the region's most in-need at Christmas.
Since 2010, more than $1 million has been donated to the appeal.
The benchmark figure was hit last week when $10,000 from Hudson Group kickstarted the 2022 campaign.
Donations such as these are split between Launceston City Mission, The Salvation Army, The Benevolent Society and St Vincent de Paul, and make a huge difference to local families doing it tough.
"Many families and children are blessed with food on the table and toys under the tree on Christmas Day because of the donations we receive from the Empty Stocking Appeal," Launceston City Mission's Rafael Demarchi said.
"This is nothing but marvellous.
"Over the years, we have seen a continual increase in families and individuals facing considerable financial challenges.
"And every year, thanks to the generosity of people in our community, we are able to help those in need.
"The Empty Stocking Appeal is a vital part of the support we provide in the lead up to Christmas, and we are very grateful to all of those who have contributed in the past and intend to contribute this year."
In the past five years alone generous donors have raised more than $450,000 for the appeal, and once again we need your help.
Please consider donating to this year's appeal at selected Northern Tasmanian newsagents, or via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 035-822; Acc: 011517887).
Donations can also be made at Carols by Candlelight on Sunday, December 18, and at The Examiner's office at Level 2, 113 Cimitiere Street.
