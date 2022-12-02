A huge $10,000 donation has kickstarted The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal.
Entering its 114th year, the appeal raises money for community members in need at Christmas.
Hudson Group general manager Jason Lanham said his organisation was fortunate to be able to help, and encouraged other local businesses to throw their weight behind the cause.
"I believe we have a social obligation to support the needy and those that are less fortunate," Mr Lanham said.
"That's why we do it - we're fortunate we've got a nice solid business and we need to be able to provide to the community whenever the opportunity comes around.
"We'll keep doing that as long as we possibly can."
Hudson Group, which comprises Hudson Civil Products, Cut & Bend and Eye Spy Signs, also sponsors New Horizons.
Donations given to the Empty Stocking appeal are evenly split between Launceston City Mission, The Salvation Army, The Benevolent Society and St Vincent de Paul.
Donations can be made at Carols by Candlelight on Sunday, December 18, and at The Examiner's office at Level 2, 113 Cimitiere Street.
Residents can also make a donation at Northern Tasmanian newsagents or via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 035-822; Acc: 011517887).
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
