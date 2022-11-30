Inspired by a poem and etched into the fabric of Launceston, for over a century the Empty Stocking Appeal has asked the community to make a donation for the region's most vulnerable.
Now in its 114th year, The Examiner is calling on the community to once again make a contribution to a good cause and help those affected during a year of hardship as cost-of-living pressures spiral and housing options dwindle.
"Our Empty Stocking and Winter Relief appeals provide much-needed funds for our local community and the people that need help," ACM circulation account coordinator Darren Simmonds said.
"The response that we get from our customers, businesses who support the appeals, and general donations continue to amaze us - hopefully we can have a good result again."
Mr Simmonds said he was grateful for the support of 22 Northern Tasmanian newsagents, who have set up collection tins and "love to be involved" every year.
"Having collection tins in our newsagents gives everyone the opportunity to donate and I think that's really important," he said.
"Anyone can donate - if someone can put 20 cents or 50 cents into a tin it makes those people feel good that they're contributing.
"It doesn't matter how small the donation is, they're being part of the appeal."
Evenly split between four local charities - Launceston City Mission, The Salvation Army, The Benevolent Society and St Vincent de Paul - the appeal regularly raises between $60,000 and $120,000 each year.
Donations can be made at Carols by Candlelight on Sunday, December 18, and at The Examiner's office at Level 2, 113 Cimitiere Street.
Residents can also make a donation at Northern Tasmanian newsagents or via direct debit bank transfer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.