The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

IXL factory demolished to make way for new development

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
December 3 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers pull down the timber frame works and bricks of the former IXL factory at Beauty Point. Picture by Paul Scambler

The old IXL canning facility in Beauty Point has been demolished to make way for a new development by Mendelssohn Construction, after being left dormant and rundown for years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.