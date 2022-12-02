Donut lovers have COVID to thank for Launceston's newest bakery.
Kenzo's Kitchen has opened in Cameron Street as a hole-in-the-wall cafe offering donuts and Asian-inspired baked goods.
Owner Juanny Tan has been taken aback by the level of community support in the bakery's first week.
"I was really shocked on [soft opening] Friday because we sold out at 12," Miss Tan said.
"At 7am we already had people already there wanting donuts - it was really nice and very supportive, lots of family friends and people passing by.
"This week has been pretty steady as well considering we're really new."
The 24-year-old arrived from Malaysia six years ago to study architecture, but found job prospects scarce when she graduated at the onset of COVID.
It was then that her passion for baking led her on a journey of markets, long nights and commercial kitchens.
Arriving at Gatsu Gatsu at 10pm on weekends, Miss Tan would bake until 6am to arrive at the Evandale, Longford or Devonport market by 7am.
As word of mouth spread, a permanent home for Kenzo's Kitchen became a necessity and the space at 52 Cameron Street was "perfect".
"Launceston is a good place to have a small business because everyone's so supportive," she said.
"I've got not just people, but other business owners that always reach out like Cake O'Clock in town or Sweet Wheat in Perth.
"Right from the start they've always been like 'if you need any help let us know'. Launceston is very nice."
The bakery is named after Miss Tan's dog, who is pictured on a sign outside the shop. Miss Tan said the golden retriever had played his part in getting the business up and running.
"He's passed on now so it's a little bit of a tribute to him," she said.
"When I baked at home he was my tester. We had an outdoor kitchen so I had to bake next to him."
The bakery's Tuesday to Friday, 7am to 2pm opening hours will likely be extended when a coffee machine arrives next week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.