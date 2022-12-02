An 85-year chapter will close with the impending sale of a historic Launceston retail property.
The sales campaign for the Prouds building at 128 Brisbane Street closes on Wednesday.
The site boasts one of the longest continuous uses of any shop in the mall, and has been owned by the Green family since 1937.
But its history stretches back much further.
The building is one of the oldest business premises in Launceston, and according to a 1937 article published in The Examiner, could date as far back as the late 1830s.
Caroline Johnston, speaking on behalf of the owners, understands the building operated as a coffee house and hotel in its earliest days.
Later, shops and offices sat either side of an arched carriageway that led to a busy central courtyard.
The rear of the building, which spans three storeys, housed a bulk store and stables.
But all that changed in the 1930s.
Dick and Jack Green, Mrs Johnston's father and uncle respectively, acquired the adjoining properties at 126 and 128 and began making improvements.
In 1937 they leased 126 Brisbane Street to chain store Edments Pty Ltd, which was known as the 'House of Gifts'.
Edments traded from that shop until 1965, when the neighbouring 128 Brisbane Street was rebuilt to better suit their needs.
Mrs Johnston said her father, who was instrumental in establishing the Launceston City Development Authority and later served as mayor, had always been committed to growing the city.
"He was very keen to make sure that Launceston developed properly," Mrs Johnston said.
"He wanted Launceston to be well-planned and I think most people would agree that the city's infrastructure has been planned really well."
Edments was later acquired by Prouds, and the building has seen many changes since.
Number 126 was sold to a new owner in the 1980s, and is now home to Sussan.
HOW TO GIVE: Empty Stocking Appeal open for Christmas 2022
Between the early '80s and 2000s, Edments cafe overlooked the Birchalls carpark before Prouds reclaimed the rear of 128.
The cafe later moved to the George Street premises now run by Devil's Door cafe and winebar.
Prouds' lease runs until March 2024, when the jewellery store will celebrate its 60th year in the one shop, and 87 years in the same location.
The building's new owner will then have the choice of renegotiating terms with Prouds, or opening the site up to a new use.
"They've been a tenant right through which is very unusual," Mrs Johnston said.
"It's a terrific story."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.