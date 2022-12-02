The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Prouds building's history unveiled ahead of imminent sale

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated December 3 2022 - 9:51am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Prouds building in Brisbane Street mall is up for sale. Pictures by Paul Scambler

An 85-year chapter will close with the impending sale of a historic Launceston retail property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.