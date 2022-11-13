The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Midnight Rambler: New bar opens in Launceston

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated November 13 2022 - 3:19pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner of Bar Two on Brisbane Street, Nate Cairns, at his new bar Midnight Rambler - situated several yards from the other venue - which is intended to replicate the popular and historical American speakeasies. Picture by Rod Thompson.

Launceston's newest bar is set to give locals a taste of a century-old American tradition, birthed from the US's infamous prohibition period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.