Launceston's newest bar is set to give locals a taste of a century-old American tradition, birthed from the US's infamous prohibition period.
At the very end of an alleyway off Brisbane Street - a matter of metres away from the increasingly popular Bar Two - there stands a large entryway with black, iron gates, devoid of any signage.
But those who find themselves at the bland, undecorated entrance should not be so disheartened as to turn away through fear of the former '80s hotspot - the Northern Bar - being closed.
Because, if they creep just a little closer, they're likely to be drawn in by the melodic blues-rock riffs - perfected by the likes of Jimmy Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan - that now echo throughout the repurposed venue.
Inside, a dark room with dim lights awaits, with pictures of musicians from the '60s and '70s scattered along every wall, alongside snaps of legendary boxers, a neon Budweiser sign, and the US stars and stripes flag.
It's like travelling back to a period in American history when police roamed the streets searching for drunks to lock up, while the likes of Al Capone and his merry band of bootleggers smuggled gallons of whisky into underground bars where the law, as well as racial segregation, or social standings were all left at the door in the name of booze and blues.
Those illegal hangouts - widespread across the states from 1920 to '33 - became known as 'speakeasies', which is exactly how Nate Cairns wanted his bar to feel.
Affectionately named after Rolling Stone's seven-minute 'blues opera' released in 1969, the Midnight Rambler was intended by Mr Cairns to be a middle ground between high-end cocktail bars taking the nation by storm at the moment, and the scummy dive bars that saturate the US's southernmost states.
"I worked at a few bars in Texas for three years and fell in love with the laid-back, relaxed atmosphere," Mr Cairns said.
"So after the success of my other business next door - Bar Two - I felt like trying something that, conceptually speaking, was completely different, and this was it."
Mr Cairns said the front bar - at the centre of which hangs a large, wall-mounted Brahma Bull skull - was littered with an array of premium-quality American craft beers that could not be found anywhere else in Tasmania.
Early on in the night, old-school blues softly fills the room, while later on, the slightly more upbeat rock reinterpretations reverberate the room.
However, Mr Cairns said - for now at least - those songs would only be played through the speakers, but he assured would-be punters that live music was planned for the near future.
"I encourage everyone - blues fan or not - to come and try an experience that is not only unique to the city, but that's been missing from the state altogether," he said.
Midnight Rambler is located in Earls Court in the Launceston CBD.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.