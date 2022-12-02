The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Major police roads focus as toll grows

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated December 2 2022 - 5:01pm, first published 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmania will have one of Australia's highest ratios of traffic police as the force works to bring down what now-retired commissioner Darren Hine recently described as a devastating road toll.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.