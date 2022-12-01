No love lost for man who defended his dog

A man who struck another man with a dog lead did so because the complainant had kicked his staffy.
St Helens man Dale Love was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court for the offence which happened on June 2, 2022 after he pleaded guilty.
Police prosecutions said the incident happened when Love was walking along the St Helens foreshore in the company of his wife and two dogs.
Police said Love was talking on his mobile phone when his dog ran towards the complainant and the complainant's dogs.
The court heard the complainant defended himself and kicked out at Love's dog.
In retaliation, Mr Love began to verbally abuse the complainant and struck him with a dog lead.
Love represented himself in court, and said he has been looking after his staffy for nearly seven years.
He told the court he would often walk his dog down the street without a lead and would have full control of him.
Love said at the time of the incident, his dog was excited to play on the foreshore, however, the complainant had thought the opposite.
"He looked at me and kicked him in the guts. I was shocked he did that. I got upset and angry," he said.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said staffies had a bad reputation that they may or may not deserve.
"The complaint took the view that it was going to attack his poodle. You knew your dog was not going to. It's an unfortunate event," Ms Cure said.
"You need to be careful having your dog off the lead. Your dog can cause harm it may not expect," she said.
Magistrate Cure fined Love $300 for the offence. Convictions were recorded.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
