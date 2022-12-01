Woman sentenced for evasion and threatening cops

A woman who told two police officers she would "put a f---ing bullet" through their "f---ing heads" was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Shannon Victoria Brown, pleaded guilty to a number of charges which included, stealing, possessing firearms, threatening police and evading police.
Police prosecutors said on May 2, 2022, officers intercepted a vehicle driven by Brown and asked the defendant to state her name and address when she got out of her car, however she ignored police orders.
Prosecutors told the court Brown was uncooperative and told police she was not the driver of the vehicle and said "you are lucky I don't put a f---ing bullet through your f---ing heads".
Prosecutors also said on April 15 police received a report Brown was in possession of a revolver, after it was revealed in court she was ordered to surrender a firearm licence in February.
Police were called to attend Brown's address on April 20, and she told police she was in possession of a revolver and had fired it for a bit of fun.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said he needed to impose penalties which matched the seriousness of the offending.
"You said you were holding a revolver for a bit of fun. That is not lawful fun," Mr Stanton said.
Mr Stanton said Brown's driving offence was serious, and she undermined enforcement of the law by trying to avoid apprehension.
"You pleaded guilty to evading police. At the time you were driving with illicit drugs present in your oral fluid, methamphetamine and amphetamine," he said.
"It creates a risk when you try to avoid interception or apprehension. It is not up to you to choose where you get to drive.
"You need to do what police tell you to do and it's important I underline their authority.
"I need to impose penalties which match the seriousness of the offending.
"The fact that you pleaded guilty indicates remorse to various degrees."
For the evasion charge, Brown was fined $2410 and was disqualified from driving for six months. On the rest of the charges, Brown was fined $400 and was further disqualified from driving for four months.
A community correction order for an operational period of 12 months was also made. Convictions were recorded.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
