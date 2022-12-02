The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Watch

Swisherr open two state-of-the-art Shotlabs in Launceston

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:11pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two years after opening in Hobart, Tasmanian brand Swisherr have made their first steps into Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.