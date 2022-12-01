Well what a turnaround.
Anything can happen in grand finals and that was the case in the inaugural women's over-40s national cricket carnival division two decider on Friday.
Tasmania's northern team turned the tables to beat Victoria in a 32-over contest in Geelong.
The winning group kept the the Vics to 103 before notching 6-104 in 27 overs.
They bounced back after falling to Victoria by 10 wickets in their final group match on Wednesday.
READ MORE:
Captain-coach Belinda Wegman, who is also South Launceston's skipper, claimed 2-14 and made a match-winning 32 runs from 27 balls through the middle order.
"It was a good team effort. We just went out there with our heads up after yesterday's game - new day, new game," she said.
"We just worked out what we needed to do to get the runs and we got them with five overs to go."
Her teammate Lynn Hendley was likewise over the moon to win the first edition of the tournament.
"It's fantastic with all the hard work that's gone into it and waiting for about three years because of COVID to get there. To win the inaugural one is pretty special," she said.
Victoria found themselves in trouble at 3-18 with Launceston's Mary Broadhurst (3-17) snaring early wickets.
The home side found their groove through Cindy Duson (17) and Alana Kot (30) to reach 103.
Launceston's Kellie Scott and Alissa Selby also picked up two pegs each.
"Our bowling was good, it probably could have been a bit tighter but we made allowances for that and our fielding was spot on," Hendley said.
"We took our catches when we needed to and tried to eliminate the runs."
Tasmania got off to a shaky start with Lou Davie and Hendley out in the opening overs.
But Maxine Woods (20) and Michelle Allen (18) dug in for a 37-run partnership.
Hendley said they did well to see off the opening bowlers.
Wegman then came out firing with four boundaries and was well-supported by Selby who made 14.
Wegman said the carnival had been a success and everyone in division one and two was looking forward to playing again next year.
Hendley reflected on one of the great aspects of the tournament.
"It was good to see some of the name players that were champions in their time and to play against them and see them play," she said.
"We played New South Wales the other day and they've got some older members in their team but gee they've got a lot of skill."
Hendley is optimistic about the future of the tournament.
"There'll be a survey sent out but I'm pretty sure from the feeling I get that this will be something that will continue and hopefully we will have Queensland and South Australia join us," she said.
"And I'm hoping we'll also have enough teams that we will divide into it over-40s and over-50s."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.