Heading into her first 3000-metre steeplechase this season, Abbie Butler wasn't expecting to set the world alight as she looked to prepare for the summer ahead.
However, just 10 minutes and 13 seconds later, Butler walked away with an astonishing 31-second improvement on her personal best and a 25-second improvement on the under-20 state record, alongside claiming the number one rank in Australia under-20s and rank 22 in world under-20s for the 3km discipline.
The immense effort naturally brought plenty of emotion to the surface for the 18-year-old.
"I just started crying. I didn't really know what to do," Butler said of her reaction as she crossed the finish line.
"And then I heard dad, on the back straight, just screaming. It was all a lot of emotion. I was so shocked by the time I had ran."
The East Launceston-based runner said her mindset before the run made the achievement all the more unexpected.
"On the start line, I didn't really know what to expect as it was my first 3km steeple of the season. I just had a goal time in mind. But if I didn't get it, I wasn't going to be too unhappy," she said.
"It was just to get a 3k in the legs just before the Christmas carnivals and different things. Dad, my coach, just wanted me to do one to see where I was at at the start of the season.
"I still don't think now that like, it's kind of something like the time that I did do."
Butler soon realised how well she was going during the run when she looked at her splits, which only spurred her on.
"I was kind of shocked when I saw my 2k split to think that it was under seven minutes," she said.
"Then I just thought, I can't drop now. If I just maintain that pace, I'll do a pretty good time.
"I didn't really know how to feel during the race. Like I knew that I was kind of quick. And I was hoping that it wasn't too quick, and that I wasn't gonna blow up in the end, but I kept it going."
The athlete is no stranger to success - she was ranked first for 2km steeplechase in 2019 for Australia under-16s - but this summer is proving to be a breakout season, having already broke the under-19s and 20s state record for the 2km discipline.
One attributable factor is the tireless work she put in during pre-season.
"Since the end of last season, I've upped my kilometers," she said. "I've done a lot of hill running to build strength. I've been in the gym twice a week very consistently with mum and really focusing on hurdle drills.
"That really helped with my jumping, and just training five days a week and making sure I get my sessions in."
However, Butler said the main contributor to her success has been her parents' unconditional support.
"If I didn't have my mum or dad, I would not be where I am today. They coach me, so they do all my programs, all my gym programs. Everything. They take me to events and warm-up with me and mum and dad train with me every day," she said.
The record-breaking run could be vital for Butler who has changed her targets ahead of the national titles in Brisbane in March.
"I had as my goal for nationals was to run a 10:15 in the steeple and now that I've done a 10:13 at the start of the season, I've got some big goal changes now," she said.
"So I'm hoping to break 10 minutes for the 3k staple, which would be amazing.
"I'm on a pretty good track to representing Australia and winning a national title this year."
Alongside nationals, the triplet can expect to be invited to multiple other important race meets as she continues to make a name for herself in the track and field industry.
"Hopefully now that I've ran such a good time, I can get invited to a few of like a Melbourne track classic or one of the track classics which are with the fastest open runners in Australia," she said.
It's at these big races where she'll be confident she could break the 10-minute barrier.
"I feel like if I was in an actual race and there's people on the track and at nationals I could do it," she said.
"I don't know just with people around you it's way easier than pushing yourself on your own, so hopefully with some people on the track, it's possible."
For now though, the Launceston athlete can reflect on her remarkable achievement last weekend.
"The records mean a lot. To know that you're the fastest under 20 in Tasmanian history, it's a pretty awesome feeling."
