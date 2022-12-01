Launceston Health Hub are seeking further parking for the Wellington Street location.
In a development application to City of Launceston council, the business operators are seeking to convert a warehouse located on 213-215 Wellington Street.
Launceston Health Hub resides on 247 Wellington Street and contains several health services including a medical centre, skin care clinic, diabetes clinic, paediatricians, nutritionists and counselling.
The hub has an existing multi-storey car park with 72 parks.
The application includes a two level car park with 34 spots. There would be 12 ground floor park and 22 second storey parks.
The car park will be utilised by Launceston Health Hub staff.
The site is zoned commercial under the Tasmanian Planning Scheme - Launceston, this means vehicle parking is a discretionary use in the commercial zone.
There is no planned changes to the building externally but it is proposed to strip out the existing building to be formatted the staff car park.
The car park will be used seven days so staff can access parking when the hub is open.
The entry/exit point will be on Wellington Street near Frankland Street. While there will be an estimated 68 further car movements per day and will be concentrated in the morning and evening when staff come to and from work.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
