The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Health Hub to convert warehouse into carpark

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
December 1 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wellington Street warehouse may be converted into staff parking. Picture supplied

Launceston Health Hub are seeking further parking for the Wellington Street location.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.