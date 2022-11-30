The Examiner
Police confirm death of young child following a structure fire at Verdun Street

Nikita McGuire
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Nikita McGuire, and Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated November 30 2022 - 5:11pm, first published 1:55pm
UPDATE: Police have revealed more information in relation to a structure fire at Mowbray where a three-year-old boy died at the scene. A four-year-old boy also received life threatening injuries and a woman was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

