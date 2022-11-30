UPDATE: Police have revealed more information in relation to a structure fire at Mowbray where a three-year-old boy died at the scene. A four-year-old boy also received life threatening injuries and a woman was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Inspector Nathan Johnston said the two children were known to each other and the woman was related to the deceased.
Inspector Johnston said it was believed both toddlers were in the shed at the time.
"Emergency services arrived within minutes of receiving a call," Inspector Johnston said.
"I can't confirm what they were doing. We are getting statements, we are getting information from people in the area at the time but that is still ongoing.
"The family is distraught. It's a tragic set of circumstances, it appears to be a tragedy."
EARLIER: Police have confirmed a young child has died in a shed fire at Mowbray just after 1.30pm.
Police and emergency services were called to the fire on Verdun Street after it was reported a shed was fully alight.
A toddler was found deceased, and another young child was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
An adult was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
TFS fire investigators will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and police will prepare a report for the coroner.
EARLIER: Tasmania Police and emergency services are responding to an incident involving a structure fire at Verdun Street in Mowbray.
Unmarked police cars and forensic teams have arrived at the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
