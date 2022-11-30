Tasmania's railroads are among the world's oldest, and the investments required to fully modernise the network would be enormous, TasRail chairman Stephen Cantwell told a parliamentary committee this week.
"We have to be mindful that the infrastructure that we have was designed for the railway technology of the century before last, so our our grades and curvature are very old," he told the Legislative Council's Government Businesses Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday.
After describing the half a billion dollars the company is already spending, Mr Cantwell was asked what else was on his company's investment wishlist.
He said a key area the company wants to improve was a 50-kilometre section of track on the line linking Launceston and Hobart.
"The southern end of the corridor from Brighton through to Launceston passes up through the Rhyndaston tunnel, where there are very severe grades and curves," he said.
"There's nothing like it in the world left, from a technology standard," he said, referring to the tight curves and steep grades of the section, including the narrow tunnel first built in 1876 and widened in the 1970s.
"The half billion dollars spent so far would quickly be consumed on a small number of projects to ease curves and grades, you are really starting to talk about mega dollars."
Mr Cantwell said another focus was the north-west minerals province, where TasRail recently confirmed it was considering new track offshoots and a major storage area in the Hampshire area, south of Burnie.
Meanwhile, TasRail CEO Steve Dietrich said a report commissioned by the company had found that rail transport, based on volumes, saved Tasmanian taxpayers up to $18 million per annum in road maintenance, by removing thousands of trucks from the road.
Despite the company's financial losses, it was in a good position from a capital funding perspective, with support from federal and state governments, he said.
