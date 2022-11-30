Just over a week after climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, Georgia Baker has also scaled the summit of Tasmanian sport.
The Perth cyclist has been named the state's athlete of the year after a stunning campaign saw her become a triple Commonwealth Games champion, contest world championships on road and track and develop a formidable career on the competitive pro circuit.
Already a two-time Olympian and multiple world champion, the 28-year-old has been a frequent finalist in the annual awards but won for the first time, following fellow cyclists Mark Jamieson (2002), Amy Cure (2009 and '15), Matthew Goss (2011) and Richie Porte (2013).
At her second Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Baker won the points race and team pursuit on the track before switching bikes to claim a third gold in the road race.
She also came fourth in the time trial, the same position she achieved in both the team pursuit and madison at track world titles in France having landed a bronze medal in the team time trial relay at road world champs in Wollongong.
Baker demonstrated her versatility by winning the criterium at the Tour Down Under in Adelaide to go with regular success on the road with podium finishes in Italy, Switzerland and Belgium while also claiming the Australian elimination title on her home-town Silverdome track.
The Launceston-born, Adelaide-based former Perth Primary, Scotch Oakburn and Launceston College student was present at the awards ceremony in Hobart having returned home following a year of globe-trotting.
Earlier this month, having completed her cycling commitments, she climbed Africa's highest mountain with boyfriend and fellow Tokyo Olympian Luke Plapp.
Baker fought off some top-quality opposition for the accolade including four-time Commonwealth Games champion Ariarne Titmus going for a hat-trick of wins, fellow Birmingham gold medallists Eddie Ockenden (a winner in 2010 and '14) and Josh Beltz, of the Kookaburras, Twenty20 cricket world champion Matthew Wade, rowing world championship bronze medallist Henry Youl and Tasmania's first FIFA World Cup representative Nathaniel Atkinson.
Baker joins an illustrious list of Tasmanian sporting champions which in recent years has also included triathlete Jake Birtwhistle (2018), rowing and bowls world champs Sarah Hawe and Rebecca Van Asch (2017 joint) and para sailor Matt Bugg (2016).
The award recognises outstanding performances at the international level with judging based on performances between November 2021 and October 2022.
The gala presentation night also saw five-time Australian 400-metre hurdles champion Tristan Thomas become the 140th athlete inducted into the Tasmanian Sporting Hall of Fame. Now living in Canberra, the Hobart 36-year-old was a world championship 4x400m relay bronze medallist and competed at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne and 2012 Olympics in London.
The last inductees into the hall of fame were cyclist Matthew Goss, hockey player Tim Deavin, mountain biker Sid Taberlay and rower Kerry Hore at last year's awards.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
