An 1850s Windmill Hill property built by Launceston construction pioneer James Bennell is selling for the first time in 35 years.
One of a row of seven tightly-held residences, 13 Welman Street has pulled strong interest in its first two days on the market.
A price guide has not been disclosed, but it is understood the home could fetch north of $1.7 million.
"Whenever I list important houses like 13 Welman Street there's a strong reaction," Circa Heritage and Lifestyle Property's Dominic Romeo said.
"They're sought-after, rare, they're important to the city and Tasmanian architecture."
Mr Bennell arrived in Launceston as a 25-year-old in 1834 and had established himself as one of Launceston's most prolific builders when he died in 1878.
The UK-born craftsman was one of Australia's first speculative builders - erecting properties without securing a buyer in advance - and made his first speculative sale in 1853 to Launceston's first mayor, William Stammers Button.
He is known for building the Launceston synagogue in Charles Street, Australia's second-oldest synagogue, and also erected notable buildings St John, Cameron and Canning streets.
But the seven Regency-style Welman Street properties known as 'Victoria Terrace' were his biggest project.
A nearby pathway joining Tamar Street is named 'Bennell Way' in his honour.
"In Australia it's quite unique, you don't really see an intact row of houses [from] the same builder," Mr Romeo said.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home has been "sympathetically refurbished" and maintains six original fireplaces.
A shower with glass doors open out onto an enclosed garden at the rear of the property, which is shaded by a mature Variegated Box Elder tree.
Brick outbuildings which retain 'pop-holes' for firewood and coal deliveries have been transformed to take in a gym, spa, studio and storage, and the master bedroom boasts a secret wine cellar that can hold 600 bottles.
RELATED: Rosevears Hotel listed for sale
A similarly significant property is for sale at 17 High Street.
Completely hidden despite its central address, the circa-1877 property 'Bexley' is set to attract offers over $2.45 million.
The five-bedroom, three-bathroom brick residence has six working fireplaces, a bluestone cellar and secure parking for four to five cars.
"It's clearly been a house that has been preserved by successive owners ... it probably stands as good as it's ever stood," said Roberts Real Estate's Michael Walsh, who shares the listing with Jess Christmas.
"It's extremely private ... it's just a lovely family home."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.