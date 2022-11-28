The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Menzies Institute for Medical Research trials magnetic brain stimulation for MS treatment

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated November 28 2022 - 1:14pm, first published 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MBS treatment being applied. Picture supplied

A first-of-its-kind treatment for multiple sclerosis from the University of Tasmania's Menzies Institute for Medical Research will soon be rolled out across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.