A sum of $100 million-plus has been paid for a gargantuan farming property in Northern Tasmania.
Conara's 4448-hectare Vaucluse Estate, located 45 minutes from Launceston, sold this month after hitting the market in March.
The mixed-cropping and livestock business is home to a 10-bedroom Georgian mansion, and has also been operating as a wedding and accommodation venue.
The property attracted more than 200 enquiries from Tasmanian, interstate and foreign buyers before selling to an undisclosed buyer.
"We had a whole range of parties who were interested," said selling agent Elizabeth Doyle, of Land Agribusiness Water Development.
Vaucluse Estate had been owned by US private equity firm Proterra Investment Partners, who bought the 200-year-old property for $20 million from long-term owners Michael and Susie Warner in 2015.
Since that sale, Proterra acquired neighbouring property to extend what had been a 2654-hectare estate.
Vaucluse Estate is listed on the Tasmanian Heritage Register, and the homestead has undergone several renovations since it was built in 1830.
Vaucluse means 'secluded valley'.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.