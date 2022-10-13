Rosevears Hotel listed for sale following major redevelopments

Allan Virieux has spent 12 years making Rosevears Hotel one of the Tamar Valley's must-visit destinations.
Now, having brought the pub to the peak of its powers with "top-notch" staff and management, he's put it on the market.
"It's been a bit of a baby of mine - she was in a bit of disrepair when I took over," he said.
"Everything we've done has been done properly, and with trying to make Rosevears a destination."
The hotel has occupied its stunning waterfront location on the Tamar River for nearly 200 years.
Opening in 1831 as The Rose Inn under licensee William Henry Rosevear, the hotel was rebuilt in 1854 and again in 1938.
It has been known as the Rosevears Hotel since the 1850s, and has undergone a series of transformations since Mr Virieux took it over in 2010.
An outdoor beer garden and sparkling dining area were developed in 2015, and 28 accommodation units were built in 2017.
When the pandemic arrived, Mr Virieux transformed the art gallery into a bakery, erected an outdoor entertainment marquee and added another undercover dining area.
"COVID hit and we closed down," he said.
"What do you do - do you sit down and mope or do you get on with it? We decided to get on with it, revamp both bars and build a bakery.
"The business has really taken off in the past 12 months since we've done all this."
A price guide has not been disclosed for the 2.89-acre waterfront, which is for sale via expressions of interest.
Knight Frank's John Blacklow said the hotel was one of the most significant venues he'd brought to market.
"Its position, its outlook - it's all quality," said Mr Blacklow, who shares the listing with Knight Frank's Rodney Rawlings and Shepherd and Heap's Marcus Douglas.
"I've been selling pubs for about 40 years - I've probably sold 400 hotels and motels in Tasmania - and I reckon Rosevears is one of the best we've marketed.
"It was really built to maximise its location."
A father of two and grandfather of five, Mr Virieux says selling Rosevears is part of a "long retirement" plan that began when he sold Vernachie Contracting in 2017.
A new property on Flinders Island, where he grew up, and development projects in Mowbray, St Helens and Prospect mean he won't be short of a job.
But the Lanena businessman hopes the prospective sale will free up more time to relax with his grandchildren.
"I'm just trying to ease back," he said.
"Hopefully someone can come and take it on with new ideas and spend some more money and do what the place deserves."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
