The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

December 3 marks International Day of People with Disability

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated November 28 2022 - 3:47pm, first published 1:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Horizons member Justin Nilon. Picture by Rod Thompson

International Day of People with Disability is December 3, recognising the achievements of people who live with disability around the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.