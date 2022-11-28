International Day of People with Disability is December 3, recognising the achievements of people who live with disability around the world.
Avid cricket, football and futsal player Justin Nilon joined disability support network New Horizons in 2014 and said the friendships and memories he's made through the group have been amazing.
"I've been doing support work since 2017 and love the sector," Mr Nilon said.
New Horizons work with local, state and national sporting bodies to provide sport and recreation activities to the disabled community.
Since its formation in the 1980s, New Horizons strives to help people with disability get involved in sport.
"I've always lived the message of ability over disability," Mr Nilon said.
He said sports had a massive influence on his life.
"I've been lucky enough to have amazing opportunities through sport and inclusion sport.
"I've represented Tasmania at cricket, football and futsal national carnivals. I was very lucky to represent Australia in the inclusion cricket championships."
He said he wanted to pass his knowledge on to the younger generation.
"It's so good there's a pathway now. If I had found inclusion sport when I was younger, it would have been great, but now there's an actual pathway not just for the state, but a national level."
He said modern-day society had come a long way in understanding disability.
"We may have disabilities, but we also have the opportunities to do amazing things in life, whether it's sports, the arts or music," Mr Nilon said.
"Look at Australian of the year Dylan Alcott and how much of a legacy he's left or given to other people living with a disability."
"It just shows we can do what we want and live the best life we can.
"If you have a disability and want to try something, give it a red hot crack. You never know what could happen in the future."
New Horizons volunteer and bus driver Brian Abbey said he got involved with the support organisation after his retirement and thought it would be a good fit for his lifestyle.
Mr Abbey had spent the last five years driving teams and athletes around the state and said his favourite part of the job was meeting new members.
"They come with their own set of challenges, but they're such lovely people," Mr Abbey said.
"If I give them 50 per cent, I get 100 per cent back."
"They deserve all the benefits they can get. Just because they have disabilities doesn't mean they shouldn't be able to join in with things."
He said it requires patience and understanding to be a volunteer.
"You've got to try and work out each person's needs, strengths and maybe some weaknesses. If you're aware of them, you can always overcome it."
"I'm extremely happy doing my bit. I play golf a couple of times a week, but I always look forward to my Monday mornings just as much as my golf and that's saying something."
New Horizons board member Pip Leedham said she enjoys making a difference and supporting the organisation in its ongoing future.
"I think we need a greater awareness of the value disabled people add to the community."
"That was exemplified to me when the Special Olympics was on. The tennis officials couldn't get over how engaging and pleasurable it was to officiate at an event for people with disabilities."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
