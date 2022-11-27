Man denies having 'tendency for young girls'

A man who denied having a "tendency for young girls" was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates court, after he was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had pleaded not guilty and remained steadfast in his denials, however, a hearing which occurred earlier in the year had found the man guilty of the offences.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said the nature of sexual offences committed against children has a long term impact on victims.
Ms Cure said one of the victims of the crime was likely under the age of 13, while the other victim was 14.
She said there were a number of aggravating factors which contributed to her sentencing remarks.
She said the two victims were in some ways under a type of supervision, although not exclusively. She also said the man was a friend of the victims parents and held some authority when the offences occurred in his home.
"There were also others present in one case and nearby in the other," Ms Cure said.
In court, Ms Cure said the man had a history of sex offending having previously pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse material in 2011 as well as being found guilty by a jury on two occasions in 2012 and 2018.
The man, who is currently in prison for previous matters, was sentenced in court by video link.
Ms Cure said this was the man's second stint in custody.
The man received a global period of imprisonment for 14 months, which was backdated to June 1, 2022. The man will be eligible for parole in the new year.
Prior to sentencing, the man claimed he had been wrongly imprisoned for previous offences.
"These have been from false allegations, perjury, bias, corruption, miscarriage of justice, humiliation, injustice and discrimination," the man said.
The man also said he didn't agree with the timing of facts one of the witnesses gave in evidence during the hearing earlier this year.
"I am not going to be taking this to appeal," the man said.
"I am not going to put up with it, going through all the details and all the information," he said.
Ms Cure said in determining the matter, she had the ability to reject or accept evidence from any of the witnesses.
"It was open to me in this case, to regard the witness's evidence as to timing as being wrong because they were so young at the time."
