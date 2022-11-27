The Examiner
Man jailed for indecent assault of two young girls

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
November 28 2022 - 4:30am
Man denies having 'tendency for young girls'

A man who denied having a "tendency for young girls" was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates court, after he was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault.

