The BIG4 Launceston Holiday Park on Glen Ghu road in South Launceston is hoping to expand and has lodged a development application with the City of Launceston Council.
The application seeks approval to add 15 new cabins. Nine will be one-bedroom cabins and four will be larger three-bedroom cabins.
The plans also include a new camp kitchen, a new laundry facility and four new en-suites for existing caravan sites.
The plans are part of an ongoing, five-year redevelopment of the holiday park, including upgrading its cabin accommodation and existing facilities.
The more significant proposal for the park would increase the total number of cabins and sites from 65 to 180 over four stages.
Stage one will see 12 new cabins, stage two will be the biggest development with 35 new cabins and nine new caravan sites, stage three will have 23 new cabins and the final stage will see another significant increase with 26 new cabins.
Tourism Tasmania's Tasmanian Visitor survey for the year ending in June 2021 showed an increase of around 41 per cent for visitors coming to Launceston.
While COVID and lockdowns have impacted these numbers, tourism visitation is still increasing in Northern Tasmania.
With an increase in accommodation sites, a traffic impact assessment has been included in the application. It is found with the full proposed development.
The park would likely generate up to 259 vehicle trips per day during the seasonal peak period, with up to 155 additional daily trips during the off-peak.
Peak traffic volumes might increase by up to 35 vehicles per hour.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
