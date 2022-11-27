The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston hosts 2022 Thai food and cultural festival

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
November 28 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cailen Walis, of Launceston, at the Thai Food and Culture Festival. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Tasmanians turned up in droves to be part of the Thai food and cultural festival on Sunday, which featured traditional performances, music, and delicious cuisine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.