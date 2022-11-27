Tasmanians turned up in droves to be part of the Thai food and cultural festival on Sunday, which featured traditional performances, music, and delicious cuisine.
Festival organiser Pearl Chinthammit described the event as successful and was pleased to see Tasmanians out and about.
"We really appreciate the support from Launceston. We try to bring Thailand here so people can explore and immerse themselves in Thai culture," Ms Chinthammit said.
"It's a great way to present our country," she said.
Thai personality Cailen Wallis, 11, sang a traditional song for the Tasmanians in attendance and said he enjoys singing to crowds.
"Sometimes when I get really mad about something, I sing and it cools me down, and it makes me happy," he said.
Abaddons Legion Muay trainer Jordan Reid, alongside other Muay Thai fighters, provided onlookers with demonstrations.
Mr Reid said the demonstrations focused on the beautiful element of delivering skills with no pressure and the enjoyment that arises from the moves.
"Those traditional elements really help you to develop your mental health and strength," Mr Reid said.
"It's so important in today's age that we have these elements of looking after ourselves, being mindful, and having an incredible team around you.
"It's very easy to develop at your own pace and build quite a bit of skill quickly," he said.
Mr Reid said it was pleasing to see people out in numbers.
"It's a beautiful thing to see. The people want this opportunity to experience this amazing Thai culture," he said.
A group of volunteers from the Thai Association of Tasmania organised the event
"Without the help of volunteers and the support of Launceston City, this event wouldn't happen," Ms Chinthammit said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.