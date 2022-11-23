Opera is back.
Three years since its last production, Launceston's EsqueOpera is counting down the days to 'Christmastide'.
Artistic director Ben Martin has selected an "uplifting" assortment of Christmas-themed pieces, including excerpts from Handel's Messiah, for the December 4 concert.
"We've sold quite a lot of tickets already, the most we've ever pre-sold which is exciting," Mr Martin said.
"People are obviously keen to have us back."
The concert will be held at Launceston's Pilgrim Uniting Church and features seven supremely talented Tasmanian artists.
Counter-tenor Nicholas Tolputt achieved the rare honour of winning both the Australian Singing Competition and the Sydney Eisteddfod Opera Scholarship in 2016.
Hobart soprano Michaela Young and Launceston tenor Christopher Bryg are also experienced performers, as is pianist, organist and "Launceston institution" Lynda Jessup.
"It's a very special concert for me because every person performing I've either taught or I'm currently teaching," Mr Martin said.
"Lynda will be playing the beautiful pipe organ as well as the piano. She's doing a wonderful fanfare on O Come All Ye Faithful which will be exciting - she'll lift the roof off.
"In my final piece which is closing the concert, The Holy City ... she's pulling out the big stop out for that so it'll really shake the place."
Husband and wife duo Gerard and Alana Lane round out the performers, the latter singing with EsqueOpera for the first time following an extensive musical theatre career.
"It's really nice to be part of a very esteemed group of performers," she said.
"It's nice to do something Christmassy as well."
Tickets are available for $20 (cash only) at Launceston Precision Jewellers, or at the door.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
