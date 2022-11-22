A Queechy High School student is clocking up big kilometres - and bigger dollars - to help find a cure for motor neurone disease.
Since 2020, 13-year-old Archie Payne has raised more than $12,000 for FightMND.
His mission began after hearing of the disease at school, and was spurred on by losing family friend Terry Roles to MND last year.
"It's very sad there's no cure," he said.
"At school I saw the Neale Daniher video. Something just clicked and then I went home and told my parents about it."
He's completed a '27' themed fundraiser every year since, representing the 27-month average life expectancy for those diagnosed with MND.
In 2020 he ran 27 kilometres in 27 hours.
In 2021 he ran 2.7 kilometres every day for 27 days.
This year on October 27, Archie set out to run 27 laps of his school oval - about 10.5 kilometres - just four days after completing a Burnie 10.
Each lap he was joined by a different schoolmate or teacher, completing the final lap with running coach and former World Championship marathon runner Josh Harris.
Many of his schoolmates came to support the run, which has made waves in the wider community.
Wendy and Greg Green, a popular Launceston construction identity who has been diagnosed with MND, met Archie before his run and made a significant donation to the campaign.
Labor Bass MHA Michelle O'Byrne lauded his determination in parliament, and runners at Launceston parkrun often comment on his achievements.
"I just think he's an incredible young person," Queechy grade 7 leader Dan Ritchie said.
"At only 13 years of age, to have raised over $12,000 for FightMND is incredible and it's really exciting for the school community.
"When we were out there watching him there was a really good buzz and vibe about it. I think people started to realise it's good to do something for others, it's good to do something that's bigger than ourselves.
"We're really proud of him. We're really thankful he's at our school."
Hamish Geale
