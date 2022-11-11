The Victorian Opera is returning to Launceston on November 25, bringing its newest production La Cenerntola to Launceston's Princess Theatre.
The story is a retelling, operatic rendition of the Cinderella story.
Victorian Opera chief executive and opera director Elizabeth Hill-Cooper said the theatre company had a great relationship with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, who will be playing music for the show.
"We've been working with them since 2014 I believe, and now because of that great relationship it's part of our priority from our government funding to come and present opera in Tasmania every two years," Ms Cooper said.
"We always like to feature the orchestra. They are onstage and we will perform in front of them.
"Everyone is in costume and they're doing some staging, but the orchestra is part of the character as well."
She said the opera keeps in line with Gioachino Rossini's Italian version of the fairy tale story.
"Rossini's version is slightly different. Most Australians would be familiar with Perrault's French telling of the story, which involves the glass slipper.
"In Rossini's version, instead of a fairy godmother there's a gentleman called Alidoro who is the tutor of the prince, but is still quite mystical and magical.
"Instead of a glass slipper, Cinderella has two bracelets that were given to her by her mother on her deathbed. When she flees the palace she gives the prince one of the bracelets and says to him 'if you can find the virtue of me through the other bracelet, we can be in love'."
Ms Cooper had been with the Victorian Opera for almost 11 years and was made chief executive in 2019, just before the pandemic began.
"I came to the organisation in 2012 and it's been great ever since."
She said the music for this piece is absolutely glorious.
"This is the second collaboration of this style of work that we've done with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra. The music is incredibly lush and beautiful," she said.
"It's dynamic and fast, it'll be just wonderful.
"Our Prince Romero came up to me the other day and said this is the most beautiful love story in opera that you will ever have."
Tickets for La Cenerntola can be purchased through Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra's website.
