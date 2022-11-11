The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Victorian Opera returns to Launceston November 25

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated November 15 2022 - 7:45am, first published November 11 2022 - 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief executive officer at Victorian Opera Elizabeth Hill-Cooper. Picture supplied

The Victorian Opera is returning to Launceston on November 25, bringing its newest production La Cenerntola to Launceston's Princess Theatre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.