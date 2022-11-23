The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The draft plan would see regulations boosted in the salmon industry

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated November 23 2022 - 7:49pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fish farms near Bruny Island. File Photo

Implementation of the state government's new Draft Salmon Industry Plan will support the industry's sustainable growth and improve its transparency, Minister for Primary Industries and Water, Jo Palmer, said on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.