The simple but magical act of walking his grandson to day care has inspired Launceston's Malcolm Cowan to pen a picture book.
Tired of picture books dominated by talking animals, Mr Cowan teamed up with Tasmanian illustrator Louise Thrush to publish Yeng Goes to Day Care.
The book is based off experiences Mr Cowan shared with his grandson - pressing the button at the lights, waving to buses, passing shops.
"Walking him to day care I realised there were little experiences on the way which were significant," he said.
"People we'd see on the way walking their dogs, riding to school, the old mower shop that's been there for over 50 years.
"There were a whole lot of little incidents that were actually a story, and things we could illustrate as well."
Yeng, who lives in Coburg with his mum and dad, was three when the project began.
He is now five years old, and many of his friends have copies from the original print run.
"For me it's a little project that I think will be a bit of a legacy for my grandson," Mr Cowan said.
Yeng Goes to Day Care is available from Pertrach's Launceston, and from shop.fortysouth.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
