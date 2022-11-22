The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Paul Reynolds died the day after Professional Standards visited

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
November 22 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds

A popular Tasmania Police officer was under investigation for child sex offences and financial irregularities when he died in 2018, a coronial inquest has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.