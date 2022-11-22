A popular Tasmania Police officer was under investigation for child sex offences and financial irregularities when he died in 2018, a coronial inquest has heard.
Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds, 54, took his own life on September 13, 2018 - the day after he was visited at home by officers from Tasmania Police Professional Standards Command.
Coroner Simon Cooper is looking at the deaths of four police officers between 2016 and 2020: Constable Paul Hunt, Senior Sergeant Reynolds, Constable Simon Darke and Sergeant Robert Cooke.
Counsel assisting the coroner Cameron Lee opened the second day of the inquest with a summary of the circumstances of Sergeant Reynold's death, saying there were five main issues affecting his state of mind.
Professional Standards interviewed four underage males who had received "dick pics" from Sergeant Reynolds, the inquest heard.
Mr Lee said that the Professional Standards officers knocked on his door at 8.30pm and took his mobile phone and laptops.
He said that Sergeant Reynolds remarked: "This is career destroying, what a way to end a 40-year career."
The inquest heard that senior officers had lodged a complaint on September 6, 2018.
Mr Lee also outlined allegations of financial impropriety in relation to Sergeant Reynolds' mother's funds, over which he had power of attorney.
He said that in September his mother's account had $165,457 and by September 2018 it contained $31.68.
"What the money was spent on and why is unclear," Mr Lee said.
Sergeant Reynolds spent a lot of time at the Country Club Casino, he said, and had frequently shopped interstate.
He said that Sergeant Reynolds' sister Karen Reynolds-Carey said that $288,000 of her mother's funds were spent, that in August 2018 Sergeant Reynolds told a friend who had criminal associates that he needed $50,000.
On September 10 he told the associate he needed "a lot of coin and he needed it quick", the inquest was told.
Mr Lee said there would be evidence from a police officer that Sergeant Reynolds was giving the associate a heads up about certain things.
He said a further issue was a depression diagnosis since 2012 possibly relating to his heavy involvement in the Port Arthur massacre in 1996 and Beaconsfield mine collapse in 2006.
Mr Lee said that on September 13 Sergeant Reynolds borrowed a firearm from a friend.
He was found dead on a Parkham farm about 7.30pm.
