A North-West Coast man has revealed he has struggled to sleep ever since discovering their TattsLotto win straight after the draw on Saturday night.
The tired but ecstatic Devonport man held one of the eight division one winning entries in TattsLotto draw 4313.
Each division one winning entry takes home $650,262.33.
"I've been in disbelief ever since I found out," he said, during a phone call from The Lott, which confirmed his windfall.
At the time of the phone call, the man was on his way to the Waterfront News and Lotto, where he purchased the winning ticket.
"I checked the numbers straight after the draw on Saturday night," he said.
"I checked my ticket half a dozen times to make sure I wasn't seeing things.
"Overall, I haven't got much sleep since I discovered the news - especially on Saturday night.
"I had a bit of a better sleep last night, but I still got up around half past four this morning.
"I've taken a billion photos of the winning ticket too [so I] can't lose it."
Waterfront News and Lotto owners Rod Hurley and Christopher Bates said they're over the moon to have sold their third division one winning entry in TattsLotto.
"We're really happy to play a part in changing someone's life, especially for the third time since starting the business in October 2018," Mr Hurley said.
"Our customers are always stoked to hear a division one winning ticket has been sold in the area.
"No doubt, they'll also be happy to know such a big win has happened so close to Christmas.
"We've just finished putting our Christmas decorations up as well, so we'll need to make room for our streamers and posters to celebrate the win in store."
The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 4313 on November 19 were 43, 31, 23, 9, 14 and 12, while the supplementary numbers were 13 and 29.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.